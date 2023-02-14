George Santos is an embarrassment to his constituents, to the Republican Party and to the U.S. Congress and should resign if he had any shame. But he is shameless. As lie after lie after lie after lie has been exposed, it’s become clear that the man who won election in November isn’t the one who now serves. He conned Nassau and Queens voters. He may have broken laws; the courts will determine that. He may have broken congressional rules; the Ethics Committee will figure that out.

