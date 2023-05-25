Having lost at the trial and appeals level, landlords of regulated buildings are asking the Supreme Court to pull the rug out from under New York’s rent-control regime, arguing the court should review its case “to establish that forcing a select group of property owners to subsidize tenants who cannot afford market rents effects a regulatory taking.” A taking is a constitutional no-no — seizing one’s property without just compensation.
New York Daily News: NYC rent laws may face demise before court
- Myra Arnold
