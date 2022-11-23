A nation that’s seen its share of firsts of late — first Black president, first woman heading a major-party presidential ticket, first lying demagogue businessman president, first female vice-president — might be forgiven for forgetting that it was Nancy Pelosi who in 2007 became the first woman to serve as House speaker. After that four-year stint, which was followed by eight years of Republican control, Pelosi returned for another four years atop the 435-member legislative body. With Republicans retaking control, she now steps aside as the House’s top Democrat. New York’s Hakeem Jeffries looks likely to take the tiller. If he does, the Democratic leader in both chambers would be Brooklynites: Chuck Schumer from Park Slope, Jeffries from two neighborhoods over in Crown Heights.
New York Daily News: Pelosi accomplished a great deal as speaker
- Myra Arnold
-
-
- 0
A nation that’s seen its share of firsts of late — first Black president, first woman heading a major-party presidential ticket, first lying demagogue businessman president, first female vice-president — might be forgiven for forgetting that it was Nancy Pelosi who in 2007 became the first woman to serve as House speaker. After that four-year stint, which was followed by eight years of Republican control, Pelosi returned for another four years atop the 435-member legislative body.
With Republicans retaking control, she now steps aside as the House’s top Democrat. New York’s Hakeem Jeffries looks likely to take the tiller. If he does, the Democratic leader in both chambers would be Brooklynites: Chuck Schumer from Park Slope, Jeffries from two neighborhoods over in Crown Heights.
Before diving too deep into post-Pelosi speculation, America ought to pause and absorb the accomplishments notched on her watch.
We call the Affordable Care Act Obamacare, but that hugely important legislation required exhaustive political maneuvering in the House. “We have to pass the bill so that you can find out what is in it,” Pelosi said at one point — meaning that Congress had to deliver a real law for people to see it didn’t create death panels or kill jobs. She was right.
In the wake of the 2008 crisis, she wrangled imperfect but necessary financial reforms to stabilize the financial sector and an economic stimulus bill that put the nation on the road to recovery.
In her second tour, Pelosi served as a critical check on Trump. Then she set up the vital Jan. 6 Committee after Republican leaders boycotted. Under Biden, she has shepherded to passage the American Rescue Plan, the Inflation Reduction Act and more.
Through it all, she managed to hold together a party where mainstream and moderate Dems pull at one side of the page, a new generation of progressives at the other. Speaking of pages, we could’ve done without the ugly theatrics of ripping Trump’s State of the Union in 2020. But as a steely, savvy legislator, Pelosi led.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Public Information Databases
Most Read
Articles
- Music store to close location of 51 years because of downtown progress
- Open for business: New shops, offices and eateries find home in Decatur as Milo's closes
- Tigers can't keep up in loss to Mountain Brook
- Learning from the best: QB relying on OC's experience ahead of Friday's quarterfinals showdown
- State report cards: Decatur's middle schools a concern with D's; local districts overall get A's and B's
- Escaped Morgan inmate apparently caused his own death, officials say
- Sheriff's work release policy changed after alleged armed robber's escape
- Decatur mayor operating prohibited Airbnb
- Murder-for-hire defendant seeks bond
- Hartselle man sentenced to 179 years in prison for sex crimes
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Decatur mayor operating prohibited Airbnb (9)
- Decatur mayor operating prohibited Airbnb (7)
- Music store to close location of 51 years because of downtown progress (6)
- Editorial: Police transparency combats fear (3)
- Incoming secretary of state vows to keep foolish promise (3)
- Decatur holds first Dia de los Muertos event (2)
- Donald 'Keith' Thomas (1)
- Report: Alabama mayor offers Airbnb despite city rental ban (1)
- Open for business: New shops, offices and eateries find home in Decatur as Milo's closes (1)
- A new Statehouse? Leaders begin discussions on possible new building (1)
- Marshall Glenn Hames (1)
- Decatur woman charged with illegally boarding school bus (1)
- State report cards: Decatur's middle schools a concern with D's; local districts overall get A's and B's (1)
- Firefighter did 'pretty amazing thing' in rescuing woman from Decatur house fire (1)
- Inflation, political violence concern local voters on Election Day (1)
- Priceville's dream season comes to end (1)
- Controversial rezoning of Old Moulton Road property approved for apartments (1)
- Elton D. Cooper (1)
- Parker recommended to manage parking deck retail spaces (1)
- Cultural Art: Dia de los Muertos exhibit features altars and paintings by Decatur City Schools students (1)
- DU proposes increase in water rates (1)
- Poll: Most in US want more action on climate change (1)
- Musk threatens to boot Twitter account impersonators (1)
- Mo Brooks says Trump ‘dishonest, disloyal, incompetent, crude’ (1)
- Morgan County-Decatur Farmers Market prepares for renovations (1)
- John M. Crisp: Factors to consider as you vote (1)
- American Countess riverboat brings tourists to experience Decatur past (1)
- Once key, US newspaper editorial endorsements fade (1)
- From podcasts to holograms, Chestnut Grove students work in new STEM lab (1)
- In the community: Día de los Muertos (1)
- Would you support a constitutional amendment raising the voting age to 21? (1)
- Woman told she can't turn her Danville Road home into a florist shop (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.