Having suffered deadly wartime winters over generations, perhaps Russia is more sanguine than most about its plans to devastate Ukraine’s energy infrastructure as freezing temperatures arrive. But this is no small act; it is attempted mass murder. All the nations that have thus far unified to oppose Vladimir Putin’s aggression must be equally unified in opposing the brutal attack on the civilian population.

