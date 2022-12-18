Nuclear fusion, the combining of the tiniest element, hydrogen atoms, to produce tremendous amounts of clean energy, isn’t far-fetched. The sun (like all stars) has been doing it for a few billion years and humans have achieved fusion reactions for several decades, known as H bombs. The trick is to use fusion to generate power without destroying the building housing the machinery and city it’s sitting in.

