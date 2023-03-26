Anti-reproductive rights extremists in the Florida Legislature are on the brink of going too far. A proposed ban on abortion after six weeks of pregnancy (that in reality could be as little as one or two) will strip fundamental rights to bodily autonomy from millions of people, exposing the ugly lie behind all the boasting that Florida is the freest state in the nation. Hypocrisy has become a trademark of state leaders, but this will be a new low — and the sense of betrayal must be particularly strong for people facing the possibility of forced pregnancy who are represented by female lawmakers.

