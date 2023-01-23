OPED-BIDEN-POINT-MCT
Dean Baker is an economist and co-founder of the Center for Economic and Policy Research. (InsideSources.com/TNS)

 InsideSources.com

As we approach the midpoint of President Joe Biden’s first term, there is little doubt that he deserves a solid “A.” He has turned the economy around, gotten the pandemic under control, gotten inflation under control and laid the basis for a rapid transition to clean energy. No president since Lyndon Johnson has as much to show for their first two years in office. Unlike Johnson, Biden managed to push through key legislation with a tiny majority in the House and the thinnest possible margin in the Senate.

Dean Baker is an economist and co-founder of the Center for Economic and Policy Research. He wrote this for InsideSources.com.

Sam Cat

I'm loving the title of the article . . . How is Joe Biden doing at the midpoint of her term in office? HER term?? Bah haa haa

