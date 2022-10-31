As we go into the 2022 general elections, we are being bombarded with messaging in both traditional media as well as social media proclaiming that abortion is among our most pressing issues. We are being told that if you believe in a woman’s right to choose and you believe in women’s health, then you must vote a certain way. Abortion has been a hot social and political topic for the last 20-plus years.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

Marie Fischer is an information technology specialist at the National Center for Public Policy Research’s Project 21. She wrote this for InsideSources.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.