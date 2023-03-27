It is unusual for a clause in an act of Congress to develop a cult following, but Section 230 of the 1996 Communications Decency Act has. The clause explicitly says that the internet should not be treated like print or broadcast media, which means internet platforms do not bear any liability for third-party content.

Dean Baker is an economist and co-founder of the Center for Economic and Policy Research. He wrote this for InsideSources.com.

