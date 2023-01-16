Rachel-Ferguson

Rachel Ferguson

 Provided photo

Through a phenomenon called “linked fate,” small or marginalized groups tend to vote more as a unit rather than as individuals, assuming that without doing so they may not have a loud enough voice in the political system. However, exhaustion from a series of broken promises is breaking up these long-held strongholds.

Rachel Ferguson is the director of the Free Enterprise Center at Concordia University Chicago. She is an affiliate scholar of the Acton Institute and co-author of “Black Liberation Through the Marketplace: Hope, Heartbreak, and the Promise of America.” She wrote this for InsideSources.com.

