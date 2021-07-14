South Florida Sun SentinelHaiti needs many things at the moment. American soldiers are not among them.
Interim Prime Minister Claude Joseph asked for U.S. military help after the assassination of President Jovenel Moise. We understand the request, but it’s one that President Joe Biden should refuse.
If the troops would go to provide security, how long would they stay? Haiti hasn’t been a secure country for decades, much less a free one.
And what would be the rules of engagement? No one knows for sure who planned and financed Moise’s killing. Given the labyrinthian nature of Haitian politics, soldiers could become targets for competing factions.
Still, there are ways for the Biden administration to help. There also are reasons to support such non-military American involvement.
From 1957 until 1986, the United States supported the dictatorial Duvalier regime. It began under Francois “Papa Doc” and continued under his son, Jean-Claude, known as “Baby Doc.”
Under the Duvaliers, corruption and autocracy rose. Conditions for most Haitians worsened dramatically. But because the Duvaliers professed to oppose communism, the United States backed the dictatorship.
We still owe consideration to Haiti because of that support. In addition, roughly half of the 1 million Haitian-Americans live in Florida, most of them in South Florida. Links between here and there are numerous, to the point that South Floridians are accused in the plot to kill Moise.
Finally, there’s a practical consideration. A final collapse could send many Haitian migrants to the United States. As demonstrators turn out in Cuba, it’s worth remembering that about 25,000 Haitians came here in 1980, their arrival overshadowed by the Mariel boatlift that brought an estimated 125,000 Cubans.
Even if Biden sent troops, and even if those troops restored order, long-term stability might not follow. Recent history supports that pessimism.
