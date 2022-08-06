A year ago today came the political earthquake: New York Attorney General Tish James released a report by two private attorneys deputized to investigate sexual harassment allegations, that declared that then-Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s acts constituted sexual harassment under state and federal law. We said then that, given the weight of evidence, the governor should resign — and nothing in the intervening year has changed our minds about that.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.