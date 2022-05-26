Gov. Ron DeSantis’ new chief elections official, Cord Byrd, could have saved himself a whole lot of justifiable criticism Tuesday if he had simply acknowledged what most Americans know is true — that Joe Biden won the presidency fair and square in 2020.
But he wouldn’t do it. At his very first news conference as Florida’s new secretary of state, Byrd double-talked his way around a question that persists because our democracy is under siege: Did Biden win the election and the presidency in 2020 fair and square, or not?
A yes or no question deserves a yes or no answer, but Byrd wouldn’t give one, even though his job is to instill public confidence in the reliability of election results.
“Joe Biden was certified by the Congress after counting the electors, and he is the president of the United States,” Byrd said.
It’s a fundamental question, and an easy one after Donald Trump’s baseless claims of fraud were tossed out in more than 60 courts, up to and including the Supreme Court.
To not declare Biden the legitimate leader of America undermines democracy and perpetuates the “big lie” — period. For the chief elections official of the nation’s third-largest state to avoid the question is much worse.
It is especially important that Byrd, of all people, get this right, because he enters this job weighed down by excessive partisan baggage over his own record, including support for voting restrictions and a racially gerrymandered map of congressional districts.
Byrd, 51, is a lawyer, staunch defender of gun owners’ rights and former Republican House member from the Jacksonville area.
Byrd must put his partisan political past behind and be a nonpartisan overseer of elections in a state closely divided between Republicans and Democrats with a long history of exceptionally close elections.
