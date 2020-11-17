The Hartford Courant
The fatigue is understandable. We’re tired of all this, of wearing masks and not seeing people and weddings being canceled and is school in person or online this week? The daily reports are numbing. Infections climbing. Hospitalizations. More death.
And with the holidays coming up, we’re ready to be done with it. Thanksgiving won’t be the same online as it would be in person. How risky can one dinner be?
Pretty risky, it turns out. Investigators from the state Department of Public Health looked at how coronavirus was spreading in Connecticut and found that one of the key drivers behind the dramatic surge in infections, hospitalizations and deaths are small family gatherings — cookouts, dinners, modest celebrations.
The second wave is hitting us hard. During Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont’s Thursday coronavirus briefing, Dr. Scott Gottlieb, a former Food and Drug Administration commissioner, said he expects the current surge won’t peak nationally until January.
“This is the final stage of the acute phase of this epidemic that we need to get through,” Gottlieb said. “Unfortunately, it’s going to be the hardest phase. We’re in for a very difficult two or three months.”
And with family gatherings facilitating the spread of the virus, those next two to three months will be an incredibly risky stretch due to the understandable temptation to drop our guard for the sake of seeing family and friends over the holidays.
It’s time to rethink those plans.
Sure it’d be great seeing mom and dad, grandma and grandpa. We are all desperate for the in-person companionship of the people we care about. But it’s more important to make sure mom, dad, grandma and grandpa will be around to celebrate when we have finally put the worst of this pandemic behind us. That may sound harsh, but it’s the reality we are facing.
Make this Thanksgiving about next Thanksgiving. So when we can celebrate safely together, we’re all still around to savor that day.
