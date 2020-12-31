Los Angeles Times
After holding America’s fragile and weakened economy hostage for days as he dithered and waffled, President Donald Trump at last signed a $900 billion coronavirus aid package, one that includes a second round of stimulus payments for American households.
Trump’s decision on Sunday brought an end to a self-inflicted round of confusion and uncertainty, after he bizarrely lashed out against the stimulus payments of up to $600 per person, denouncing that amount as inadequate and calling for a higher number: $2,000 per person. House Democrats, finding themselves on Trump’s side for a rare change, giddily complied and passed a separate bill on Monday that would more than triple the stimulus payments; it is unclear whether Senate Republicans ultimately will go along.
It’s worth remembering that the amount Congress approved — up to $600 per person — was the Trump administration’s initial suggestion. That amount will cost $166 billion — which is roughly what Democratic leaders had proposed but an amount Republican leaders had refused to give to state and local governments. That aid was dropped from the legislation at the insistence of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., but it is desperately needed.
So the $600 figure didn’t come out of nowhere. Trump’s $2,000 figure, on the other hand, seems to have sprung purely from his desire to one-up every other proposal on the table. Including, bizarrely, his own.
The larger amount would undoubtedly solve a lot of problems for people struggling to keep themselves or their businesses going during the pandemic.
But as we noted last week, it’s an inefficient way to help those who need it most. About 85% of Americans are slated to receive at least some direct aid; although every one of them will be happy to accept Uncle Sam’s handout, most of them don’t need the money and many will simply sock it away for the day they do. Those dollars provide neither relief nor stimulus.
Americans can breathe a sigh of relief as we close out one of the most difficult and miserable years in living memory. But the relief will not last long enough.
