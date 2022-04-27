The governor of what he declares “the freest state in these United States” is once again sticking his nose where it doesn’t belong. Last week, Gov. Ron DeSantis’ health department issued guidance advising against gender identity treatment for children and teenagers outside of counseling. It was another mean-spirited effort to profit politically.
The guidelines released by the Florida Department of Health recommend against gender-affirming treatment for people under the age of 18, including surgery, prescription of hormone therapy and puberty blockers, which suppress the release of testosterone or estrogen. Florida’s updated guidance also said social transition — things like using a different name, pronouns or style of dress — should not be a treatment option.
As the Tampa Bay Times reported, the state’s guidance runs counter to recommendations from major medical organizations, including the American Medical Association, the American Academy of Pediatrics and the American Psychiatric Association. Guidance issued by the Office of Population Affairs, which falls under the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, says research shows that gender-affirming care like social transitions and hormone therapy can improve the mental health and well-being of transgender and nonbinary children and adolescents.
State surgeon general Joseph Ladapo issued last week’s guidance as a counterpoint to the federal recommendations, saying in a statement that the federal government’s position was “about injecting political ideology into the health of our children.” That’s rich coming from a DeSantis appointee who’s wasted no time parroting the governor’s talking points on COVID-19, battling mask mandates and downplaying vaccines. Nobody is waiting on these two for guidance on sexual identity.
