For the past eight years, Dec. 14 has marked one of the most tragic moments in recent American history. On this day in 2012, a disturbed young man walked into Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, with a semiautomatic firearm and killed 26 people.
From this year on, however, Dec. 14 won’t be known only as the anniversary of one of the deadliest outbreaks of a decades-long plague that the U.S. can’t seem to solve. It will also be known as the day in which the nation’s efforts to stop another deadly scourge bore fruit, as the first COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered to health care workers around the country, giving a downcast nation hope that the end of this deadly scourge is finally in sight.
Hours after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved emergency use of a Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine on Friday, 3 million doses were on trucks and planes headed to hospitals across the U.S. One of those shipments arrived late Sunday at Los Angeles International Airport via FedEx. The first immunizations were administered to health care workers soon after, and more will follow in the coming days. By the end of the week, a second vaccine candidate that uses the same mRNA technology, this one from Moderna, is expected to get FDA approval. By early next year, there are likely to be even more vaccines, including those without the same cold storage requirements of these initial doses.
It’s not the end of the COVID-19 pandemic by a long shot. But with the launch Monday of the most ambitious immunization operation in U.S. history, the end is in sight.
