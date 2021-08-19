America’s longest war is coming to an abrupt and messy end with images of helicopters over Kabul looking startlingly like the fall of Saigon when North Vietnamese forces took South Vietnam’s capital in 1975 and overstuffed choppers hurriedly carried away the last of U.S. diplomatic, military and civilian personnel. Nothing symbolizes a superpower’s hubris and impotency quite like leaving what was once a field of combat with tail between legs live on global television broadcasts.
Making matters worse, President Joe Biden spoke to this very possibility in July, telling reporters that there were “zero” parallels between the fall of Saigon and what was supposed to be an orderly drawdown of U.S. forces in Afghanistan.
It did not take long for the long knives to come out nearly 7,000 miles away in Washington, D.C., as Republicans sought to pin the blame for this humiliation entirely on Biden while he and others in the administration saw it as chiefly inherited.
We do not seek to minimize Biden’s part in this tragic denouement but efforts to lay it entirely at the feet of his seven months in office are preposterous on their face. To hear former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo tell it, one would believe that the Trump administration’s 2020 deal with the Taliban to greatly reduce the U.S. military presence had no bearing whatsoever on these events. Yet it was the Trump administration’s focus on troop withdrawal and ending “forever wars” that set President Biden up for failure. The only difference is whether the collapse happened now or later, over the course of days or perhaps months.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.