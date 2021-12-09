Last week’s school shooting in Oxford, Michigan, that left four students dead was, sadly, not terribly surprising. There were six U.S. school shootings in the month of November alone. Some school shootings, like the horrific one at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, in February of 2018, which left 17 dead, get widespread attention. While others, like the one at Marshall County High School near Benton, Kentucky, where 16 people were shot just three weeks earlier (only two of whom died), are mere footnotes in our unhappy mass shooting history.
But what may have already set Oxford apart from past attacks is how much of the public focus is not just on the 15-year-old perpetrator but also on his parents, who have been charged with involuntary manslaughter. Given how James and Jennifer Crumbley not only provided the firearm and failed to properly supervise their son Ethan — even as the school expressed concerns about his antisocial behavior — this is a welcome, if overdue, turn of events.
But, as long as we’re taking inventory of irresponsible behavior involving guns, there needs to also be a recognition that the Crumbleys’ cavalier attitude toward deadly weapons is hardly unique within our society. The American gun culture of the 21st century isn’t just about defending gun ownership and the 2nd Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, it’s also become — in too many cases — an endorsement of lax behavior around firearms. Politicians who once supported gun rights by pointing to responsible hunters who kept shotguns under lock and key, now prefer to wave around military-style assault weapons or other high-powered weaponry ill-suited to hunting or even self-defense (and often the preferred choice of mass shooters) in inappropriate places as some kind of demonstration of how they oppose gun control measures.
This isn’t about illegal gun ownership or high homicide rates. Baltimore has plenty of all that, with none of it driven by a congressman’s family photo album. But treating guns like playthings in the popular culture does send a harmful message to families far and wide that firearms are fun and cool, and tossing them around like you were in a fantasy action movie is no big deal. Would we pose for Christmas with suicide bombs strapped to our chest? With vials of small pox or nuclear missiles? This isn’t just about bad taste, it’s about harmful practices. An estimated 60% of gun deaths are a product of suicide, compared to 36% that are classified as homicides. Gun owners who keep their weapons under lock and key are less likely to experience such tragedy in their homes.
