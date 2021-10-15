North Carolina’s Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson is shameless when it comes to bellowing against make-believe threats to God, guns and heterosexuals. But even if the state’s highest-elected Republican is beyond embarrassment, he is still embarrassing for North Carolina, and especially for North Carolina Republicans.
His party’s leaders should tell him he’s wrong, but they say nothing.
Robinson, fresh off a campaign to stamp out liberal “indoctrination” in public schools about the role of race in U.S. history, has made news again for attacking gay and transgender people as engaged in “filth.” His comment surfaced when the website Right Wing Watch posted a video last week of a speech Robinson gave in June at Asbury Baptist Church in Seagrove.
“There’s no reason anybody anywhere in America should be telling any child about transgenderism, homosexuality, any of that filth,” Robinson said to rising applause. “And yes, I called it filth. And if you don’t like it that I called it filth, come see me about it.”
The media — state and national — have come to see the lieutenant governor about it, much to his delight. When you occupy a mostly invisible office, but hope to win a higher one, attention — negative or positive —is what you want most.
Robinson was not cowed to be caught on tape in a church denigrating his fellow children of God. There was no backtracking or claims about context or misspeaking. Instead, he reasserted his comments.
“We will not be intimidated. We will not back down. We will not change our language,” Robinson said in a video he posted over the weekend. “The language I used, I am not ashamed of it. I will use it in the future because, again, it is time for parents in this state to take a strong stand for their children.”
It is a measure of Robinson’s character that when caught being a bigot, he takes refuge behind children. This is not about his condemning the sexual preference or the gender identification of other people, he says. No, it’s about him protecting “young children” from being forced to listen to explicit talk about sexuality.
Of course, there is little about sexuality and gender being taught in public schools to young children. This is a straw man just like the other phony issues Robinson concocts — that gun rights are under attack or school teachers are brainwashing children to “hate America.”
But while the threats are false, those hurt by the backlash are real.
