Few places have brought out the worst in people during the COVID-19 pandemic more than airplanes. In-flight confrontations have soared over the past two years and airlines are worried they will impact safety.
The threat of fines isn’t working to deter unruly passengers. Perhaps keeping those who can’t behave themselves grounded will.
Delta Air Lines CEO Ed Bastian is asking Attorney General Merrick Garland to support a no-fly list for those who disrupt flights with bad behavior.
It’s a request that should be considered. Airlines already keep their own list of travelers who are unwelcome on their flights because of inappropriate behavior. A universal list maintained by the federal government could prevent those ill-mannered passengers from jumping from one airline to another.
Better protecting passengers and crew from those who go nuts when they get in the air is an issue that must be addressed.
Airlines reported more than 6,000 incidents of violent or disruptive passengers in 2021. The FAA opened 1,100 investigations into unruly behavior last year, compared to just 146 in 2019.
In January, there were 323 reports of unruly passengers across all airlines; 205 started over the refusal to wear masks on boards.
Objections to mask wearing trigger the majority of in-flight incidents. There’s absolutely no justification for this. Passengers are fully informed of the mask mandate before they board the plane. If they have such serious objections to masking up, they shouldn’t buy an airplane ticket.
Many of the outbursts reported to the FAA have been violent.
The potential for tragedy is too great to tolerate violent or threatening behavior. Keep those who can’t behave themselves on the ground.
