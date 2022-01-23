Rarely has a president faced more crises upon taking office than did Joe Biden, or so assiduously ignored most of them. He has earned a solid D for his first year performance, and is slipping.
Biden was unconcerned when inflation emerged in the spring; he was unprepared when the withdrawal from Afghanistan turned chaotic; unequipped to manage a fourth surge of the COVID-19 virus, and seemingly unaware that nearly 2 million migrants tried to walk across the southern border illegally under his watch.
The man who promised to unify a nation broken by Donald Trump and restore orderly governing has done neither. The result is that at the first anniversary of his inauguration, he has lost the support of a majority of the electorate.
His approval rating stands at just 42% in the Real Clear Politics average of polls, and had dipped as low as 33% in one recent sampling of registered voters.
Popularity is not always an indicator of performance. Sometimes presidents have to make unpopular and difficult choices for the good of the country.
But it’s not Biden’s actions that have sunk him; it’s his consistent lack of action on so many vital issues.
The man who vowed to “shut down the virus” on the campaign trail was caught flat-footed when the virulent omicron variant began raging two months ago.
Biden has three years to go, and can certainly pull up his grade. If he focuses fully on containing inflation and COVID while securing the southern border and sets aside the divisive progressive wish list, he may yet salvage his presidency.
