Decades of excessive spending, paid with debt, are hitting America’s credit rating. On Aug. 1 Fitch Ratings downgraded the United States federal government’s rating from AAA, the best, to AA+, one notch below. Fitch blamed “the expected fiscal deterioration over the next three years, a high and growing general government debt burden, the erosion of governance” and two decades of standoffs over raising the debt ceiling.

