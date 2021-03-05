Los Angeles Times
A 91-year-old man shoved to the ground in Oakland’s Chinatown. A dead cat left at a family-run butcher shop in Sacramento. A 51-year-old teacher’s aide beaten with his own cane in Rosemead. A fire and vandalism at a Buddhist temple in Little Tokyo. The harassment of an immigrant family in Ladera Ranch. A Sacramento high-school teacher making disparaging slant-eyed gestures during a Zoom call.
These horrific incidents all occurred within the last month. And the trend isn’t limited to California. Attacks on Asian Americans have drawn an outcry in New York City as well. Voice of America has documented similar surges in hate crimes in Boston, Seattle and other cities.
The increase in attacks over the past year has no single cause. But there can be no doubt that former President Donald Trump’s invective against immigrants and against China — he referred to the coronavirus as “the Chinese virus” and COVID-19 as “kung flu” — contributed to an atmosphere of xenophobia and scapegoating. It is only the latest in a long and ugly history of hostility toward Asians, marked by such outrages as the Chinese Exclusion Act of 1882 and the incarceration of Japanese Americans during World War II.
Today, Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders are the fastest-growing minority group in America, and they have become pivotal voters in some elections. The community is characterized by staggering diversity.
One of the few things that unites this group’s members, sadly, is being the target of hate crimes. The anti-Asian violence does not discriminate by national origin; for example, a 27-year-old Korean American was assaulted last month in Koreatown by two men who allegedly accused him of carrying COVID-19 and told him to “go back to China.”
That’s one reason Trump’s tough-on-China rhetoric was so harmful. As China continues to grow in wealth and influence, so too does mistrust in the United States — some of it justified — about the Chinese regime’s intentions. But as the persecution of German Americans in World War I and Japanese Americans in World War II shows, rivalry with a foreign power can easily spill over into terrible abuses at home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.