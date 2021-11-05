A new study from the respected National Academy of Sciences confirms our worst fears about California’s increasingly deadly wildfires.
Climate change — and not natural climate variability — is now the primary driver of wildfire risk and will likely continue to plague California and other western states in the future.
“This change,” the authors conclude, “requires urgent and effective societal adaption and mitigation responses.”
The study should put to rest the argument that California’s weather simply goes through cycles and that the state will experience a return to normal conditions in the years ahead.
The recent “bomb cyclone” bringing heavy rains to California thankfully seems to have pretty much ended the state’s wildfire season. But the growing destruction from wildfires is undeniable.
The researchers discovered that the average warm season burned area in the western states from 1984 to 2000 was 1.69 million acres. But that number jumped to 3.35 million acres between 2001 and 2018.
This year California has endured what is now the second worst wildfire season in state history, having burned 2.5 million acres in the state.
The state endured its worst wildfire season in 2020, when more than 4 million acres burned, killing 31 people. The third worst wildfire season in California history was in 2018, when 1.8 million acres burned. That’s right. In the last four years, California has endured three of the worst fire seasons in state history.
In September, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a $15 billion package to fight climate change that includes $1.5 billion for wildfire response and forest resilience. The package is a move in the right direction, but it’s important to remember that the state only owns 3% of California’s 33 million acres of forest. The federal government owns 58% of the forest land in the state, and 39% is owned by private landowners.
It’s critical that Congress pass meaningful climate change legislation and commit to help reduce the threat of wildfires.
