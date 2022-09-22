The legality of what occurred recently, when a group of 48 Venezuelans were flown from Texas and dumped on swanky Martha’s Vineyard — a heartless relocation effort financed by the state of Florida and crowed about by Gov. Ron DeSantis — is being investigated. Good, we need more answers, since it appears DeSantis has moved on, saying less and less about the misguided stunt.

