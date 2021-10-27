What exactly is Facebook trying to hide? There are just so many options to choose from.
Perhaps it’s the new whistleblower claims that dropped Friday, alleging that Facebook constantly chooses growth and profits by ignoring hate speech and widespread misinformation. How about the claims that the company knowingly created a toxic environment for teen girls, leading to significant mental health problems and body image issues for one in three users?
Maybe Facebook is feeling spooked over the testimony of former Facebook data scientist Frances Haugen, the first whistleblower who unveiled the company’s lax policies around security safeguards immediately following the 2020 election — which allowed the undemocratic lunacy that inspired a riot and the storming of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 to fester.
It would be naive to expect Facebook’s reaction to this reporting to be one of regret, but it’s still revealing that its response to multiple whistleblower revelations was to deflect and attack.
Last week, the Facebook Newsroom posted a series of tweets questioning a wave of upcoming stories being pursued by “30+ journalists ... finishing up a coordinated series of articles based on thousands of pages of leaked documents.”
As these tweets were being sent, The Sacramento Bee’s Editorial Board was in contact with Facebook about a meeting, at Facebook’s request — and, as company officials were clearly hoping, at their whim.
Our editorial board interviews policymakers, public officials, corporate executives, and thought leaders on the record and uses the interviews to develop official editorial positions. However, Facebook’s representatives insisted that no one they would make available could be quoted about their “perspective on the legal and regulatory issues involving Facebook and the tech industry.” We told Facebook we weren’t interested.
They profess to want internet regulation, but it’s no secret Facebook money pours into D.C. politics.
Facebook officials say they “expect the press to hold us accountable, given our scale and role in the world,” yet they cry foul and push back against data-driven journalism and important questions — questions that many of their 2.9 billion users would like to see answered.
“As long as Facebook is operating in the dark, it is accountable to no one,” said Haugen when testifying before Congress.
U.S. Sen. Ed Markey, D-Mass., compared Facebook to Big Tobacco in that it targets kids and young adults with products it knows are harmful.
Thanks to Haugen, the revelations about how Facebook platforms can spread misinformation and undermine democracy keep coming.
