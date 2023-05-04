In 2009, when Mexico’s middle class continued its steady expansion in the wake of NAFTA (the North American Free Trade Agreement), and wealthy neighborhoods bloomed in many cities, it was a popular trope in Washington, D.C., circles — far away from the culturally rich border region so many San Diegans, Tijuaneses and others know and love — that our southern neighbor was at risk of becoming a “failed state.” Since then, Mexico’s economy has become the 15th largest in the world and is on track to be the seventh-largest in 2050 — ahead of such powerhouses as Japan and Germany. This growth isn’t just fueled by energy, manufacturing and tourism. A recent KPBS report detailed the boom of high-tech companies in Tijuana.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.