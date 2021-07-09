New York Daily News
The founding of the Chinese Communist Party was July 23, 1921, aided by Russian Bolshevik agents, but Mao would later set the date as July 1 — and so, like everything the Politburo decrees, that became the reality. The revolutionary vanguard party celebrating its centennial is as dictatorial as always, to the peril of the Chinese people and the world beyond.
The fanciful ideal of communal ownership of the means of production and other such Marxist claptrap was dumped decades ago as China moved to cutthroat capitalism, with billionaires like Jack Ma among the 95 million card-carrying party members who rule over 1.4 billion Chinese.
No longer Marxist, the CCP‘s cadre are perfect Leninists, focusing on the dictatorship of the party.
The general secretary of the party, Xi Jinping, whose side gig is president of China, claims that the party has brought stability and prosperity to a China once wracked by political chaos, poverty and starvation. While the standard of living has improved markedly since free markets were opened after Mao’s death, neighboring South Korea, Hong Kong, Singapore and Taiwan, all once as destitute as China, have achieved even higher level economic gains without Big Brother.
And since Beijing is all about cost-benefit analysis, the price of their “progress” has been enormous to the cause of human liberty. The ruthlessly enforced one-child policy of 1980 became a two-child policy in 2016, and was just boosted to a three-child policy. Despite a solemn agreement to respect liberty, dissent in a once freewheeling Hong Kong has been extinguished with the free press crushed. The Muslim Uighurs in Western China face brutal suppression while Taiwan is threatened with a growing military paid for by those capitalist gains. And when a virus emanated from China, the party response was classic obfuscation and self-preservation rather than protecting humanity from COVID.
Before the party’s tanks rolled into Tiananmen Square in 1989, students erected the Goddess of Liberty, showing that the yearning for freedom is universal. Here’s to the Communist Party demise.
