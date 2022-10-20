Addressing China’s Communist Party’s Congress on Sunday, President Xi Jinping told delegates at the twice-a-decade event to “Be mindful of dangers in the midst of peace. Get the house in good repair before rain comes, and prepare to undergo the major tests of winds and waves and even perilous, stormy seas.”

