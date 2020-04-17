Pittsburgh Post-GazetteAs the country adjusts to remote work and education, the teleconferencing software Zoom has seen a tremendous surge in users and recognition. The company has gained millions of users and has seen its stock price rise as the rest of the market has plummeted.
But a bevy of security and privacy issues surrounding Zoom have emerged, which should have businesses, schools and average users reconsidering the use of the software.
Zoom has succeeded where other remote conferencing platforms have not, thanks largely to its ease of use and the number of users it can accommodate on a single video call.
But that same ease of use has allowed bad actors — ranging from annoying troublemakers to virulent racists — to invade Zoom meetings to harass people trying to learn or conduct business. Hackers have also found Zoom to be an easy platform through which to spread malware and infect a large number of computers.
These security lapses have motivated several schools and companies throughout the country to prohibit the use of Zoom. Eric S. Yuan, Zoom’s CEO, has apologized for the problems and promised that the company will improve its security in the coming weeks.
But perhaps even more troublesome than fixable security flaws are the privacy intrusions that Zoom has already baked into its platform.
Zoom’s popularity has brought increased scrutiny to its privacy policy and its claims about features such as end-to-end encryption.
Zoom’s security and privacy issues are not anomalous in the tech world. In fact, they are alarmingly common.
Until Zoom has been properly vetted and the company improves the software accordingly, companies and schools throughout the country should follow the lead of organizations like Tesla and the New York City Department of Education in finding alternatives for teleconferencing during the months ahead.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.