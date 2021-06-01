Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro has taken a firm stance when it comes to the so-called “ghost guns” made from do-it-yourself kits or 3D printers — they should be subject to the same regulations as other guns, including background checks on buyers and the requirement of a serial number. It’s a commonsense position that the Biden administration supports in a proposal now under review that should be enacted into law.
In April, President Joe Biden ordered the Justice Department to draft a rule that cracks down on ghost guns, closing a loophole in federal law that allows those purchasing gun-building kits to skirt requirements for serial numbers and buyer background checks. The proposal, which is now in a 90-day public comment period, is the type of gun reform that almost makes too much sense.
Shapiro, who testified before a Senate panel in mid-May to make the case for federal regulation of ghost guns, has been out in front of this issue for several years. In 2019, he ordered the state police to treat the unfinished frames and receivers, the components of the guns, as firearms under state law. State police then directed gun dealers to perform background checks on those buying the parts.
There is good reason to be concerned about closing a loophole on the ghost gun purchases. The Justice Department said some 23,000 guns without serial numbers have been recovered by law enforcement at crime scenes, including 325 that were connected to homicides or attempted homicides.
Closing the loophole will not prohibit law-abiding citizens from purchasing the kits. It will only require the same enforcement of laws related to other gun purchases.
