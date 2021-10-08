FLORENCE — Pearl Louise Davis Ray, 87, of Florence, passed away October 7, 2021 at North Alabama Medical Center after a brief illness. She was a member of Life Wise and Central Baptist Church.
Visitation will be Sunday, October 10, 2021 from 12-2 p.m. at Greenview Funeral Home. A graveside service will begin at 2 p.m. in Greenview Memorial Park with Matthew Oglesby officiating. Pallbearers will be family members and friends.
Mrs. Ray was preceded in death by her parents, A.C. Davis and Lannie Elizabeth Garrison; husband, Jack Ray; sisters, Margaret Sutton and Evelyn Thompson; and great-grandson, Lucas Brewer.
She is survived by her sons, Bill Ray (Toni) of Franklin, TN, David Ray (Kaka) of Brentwood, TN, and Pat Ray (Shonia) of Louisville, KY; brother, Eddie Collins of Cleveland, MS; grandchildren, Haley Oglesby (Matt), Dinah Wade (Adam), Rachel Fondren (William), Andy Ray (Meagan), Ryan Ray (Lucy), Tyler Ray, and Kelsi Ray; great-grandchildren, Caroline Oglesby, Kathryn Wade, Ashley Wade, Dayne Brewer, Rand Long, and Will Ray.
An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com.
