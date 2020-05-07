ROGERSVILLE — Philip Russell Hodges, 60, of Rogersville, passed away May 3, 2020. A private graveside service will be held at Tri-Cities Cemetery.
Philip was preceded in death by his parents, Walter E. and Zadie Hodges; and brother, Waylon Carroll Hodges.
Survivors include his wife, April Hodges; children, Amber Vinson and Dylan Stephens; granddaughter, Harlee Jo James; brothers, Walter A. Hodges (Thelma) and Loyd Hodges (Jane); sisters, Sharon Armke (James), Sandra Watson (Steven), Barbara Martin (George) and Beverly Stonecipher; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Philip was a member of the Sheetmetal Local 48. He was a Christian and an avid fan of Crimson Tide football. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and brother and was loved by all who knew him.
You may sign the guest register at sprywilliams.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.