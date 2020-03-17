Pepper Road in Limestone County will be closed on Wednesday, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. about a quarter-mile west of Mooresville Road to replace a cross drain.
Portion of Pepper Road to close Wednesday
- By Marian Accardi Staff Writer
