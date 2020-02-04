PRICEVILLE — Priceville began its defense of the Class 4A, Area 13 girls championship with an 82-36 win over West Morgan in the semifinals of the area tournament.
Priceville started hot with a 24-4 lead in the first quarter. It took a 42-21 lead into halftime. Priceville then led 62-31 after three quarters. Junior Jenna Walker scored 15 points to go along with six assists. Freshman Zoey Benson had a game-high 20 points. Sophomore Jada Gray had 18 points for West Morgan.
Priceville (19-9) will try to win its third straight area title against St. John Paul II in the finals. St. John Paul II beat Danville 44-32 in the other semifinal game Monday. Both Priceville and St. John Paul II are through to the subregional round. The area championship will determine who will play the subregional round at home.
West Morgan’s season ends at 6-19. Danville finishes the season at 10-15.
--
Class 6A, Area 14 girls
• Hartselle 64, Decatur 38: Juniors Lilyanna Cartee and Jessica Jarrett combined for 30 points to lead the Tigers (18-13). Cartee scored 17 points, and Jarrett had 13 points.
Hartselle only led 14-9 after the first quarter but outscored Decatur 17-3 in the second to take a 31-12 lead into halftime. The Tigers then led 47-18 after three.
Sophomore Whitley Chapman had 16 points for Decatur, which ends its season at 1-25.
Hartselle will face Cullman in the Class 6A, Area 14 championship Thursday. The win over Decatur clinches a spot in the subregional round.
--
Class 5A, Area 15 girls
• Brewer 49, Guntersville 29: Brewer only led 20-15 at halftime before blowing the game open in the third. The Patriots outscored Guntersville 15-3 during that quarter to take a 35-18 lead into the fourth.
Senior Evaiah Burrows led Brewer (18-11) with 12 points. Freshman Hope West scored 10 points.
Brewer will play Scottsboro in the area championship Thursday. It also moves on to the subregional round. Scottsboro beat Arab 50-36 in the other semifinal game.
--
Other scores from area tournaments
• Class 6A, Area 15 girls: Muscle Shoals 73, Columbia 52. Muscle Shoals will play Athens in the Championship Thursday.
• Class 5A, Area 14 girls: Hamilton 62, Lawrence County 54; West Point 77, Russellville 45. Hamilton and West Point will play in the championship Thursday.
• Class 5A, Area 16 girls: Madison Academy 59, Ardmore 34; East Limestone 51, Madison County 44. Madison Academy and East Limestone will play in the championship.
• Class 4A, Area 15 girls: West Limestone 52, Elkmont 41: West Limestone will face Brooks in the area championship Thursday.
• Class 3A, Area 16 girls: Lexington 55, Clements 38; Lauderdale County 73, Westminster Christian 36. Lauderdale County and Lexington will play in the championship.
• Class 2A, Area 16 girls: Colbert Heights 60, Sheffield 38: Colbert Heights will play Hatton in the area championship Wednesday.
• Class 1A, Area 13 boys: Falkville 44, St. Bernard 42; Meek 60, Lynn 51. Falkville will play Decatur Heritage in the semifinals today. Meek moves on to the championship, which is Thursday.
• Class 1A, Area 13 girls: Lynn 48, St. Bernard 33. Lynn will play Decatur Heritage today in the semifinals.
• Class 1A, Area 15 boys: Athens Bible 83, Oakwood Adventist 53. Athens Bible will play Lindsay Lane Thursday in the semifinals.
• Class 1A, Area 15 girls: Athens Bible, 56, Whitesburg Christian 45. Athens Bible will face Lindsay Lane in the semifinals Thursday.
--
Tennis
• Decatur girls 8, Hazel Green 1: Singles wins came from No. 2 Dawson Fite, 6-0, 6-1; No. 3 Emma Tapscott, 6-0, 6-0; No. 4 Vivi Blakely, 6-0, 6-0; No. 5 Abby Glover, 6-0, 6-0; No. 6 Sophie Thorn, 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles winners were No. 1 Harbin/Blakely. 6-3, 6-4; No. 2 Fite/Tapscott, 6-0, 6-0; No. 3 Glover/Pylant, 6-0, 6-0.
• Decatur boys 8, Hazel Green 1: Singles wins came from No. 1 Hampton DeMent, 6-1, 6-0; No. 2 Brady Mann, 6-1, 6-1; No. 3 Hudson Hatfield, 6-0, 6-0; No. 4 Jack Smith, 6-2, 6-4; No. 5 Owen Amazan, 6-1, 6-0; No. 6 Sawyer Terry 6-3, 6-2.
Doubles wins came from No. 1 DeMent/Mann, 6-1, 6-0; No. 2 Hatfield/Smith, 6-0, 6-2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.