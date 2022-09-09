AUBURN — Auburn coach Bryan Harsin was asked about Tate Johnson's weight before the season. He wasn't concerned then, and he doesn't seem concerned after one game of film.
Not that he should be after a 42-16 win against FCS Mercer. The real tests for Auburn football's new starting center won't arrive until SEC play. But the questions will linger in the meantime.
"I was proud of Tate," Harsin said Monday. "He handled himself well. I thought, even on the sideline, breaking the huddle, getting on the field, taking ownership and just making sure that we're on time and we have a sense of urgency to get everybody there and prepared. ... I think he did a good job with all that."
Johnson is Nick Brahms' impromptu replacement at a vital position where stability has been easy for fans to take for granted. An accumulation of injuries and surgeries forced Brahms to hang up the cleats one week before the 2022 season. It would have been his sixth. He started 33 games and remains the most popular guy in the building. (When Johnson was asked how "Nick" is doing in a new moral support role, Johnson interrupted with a wry correction: "Coach Brahms?")
Tough shoes to fill.
The list of options wouldn't have started with Johnson for most people. Brandon Council? The starting left guard is another offensive lineman with seemingly decades of experience, and he's capable of moving inside to center. With a position battle at right guard, Keiondre Jones or Kam Stutts could have occupied left guard.
Jalil Irvin? He was Brahms' primary backup last year, taking 98 snaps at center. It's impressive to get that many reps behind an iron man like Brahms, who was the offense's snap count leader. Nobody else played center. Irvin is a senior.
Avery Jernigan? Another reserve offensive lineman who didn't appear in a game last season, like Johnson. But Jernigan is 310 pounds.
That's what all those candidates have in common. Council is 328. Irvin is 313.
Johnson is 285.
“I think he’s plenty strong enough," Harsin said before the Mercer game. "The weight will continue to come. We don’t stop lifting when the season begins. We don’t stop developing."
Considering all the meatier feasible options, it's telling that Harsin would choose Johnson. It's not that Auburn is a depleted roster lacking size on the offensive line. Johnson took almost every first-team rep during preseason practices. Auburn is planting its flag in him.
"It was definitely rewarding," Johnson said. "Sitting on the sideline for two years isn’t the most fun thing in the world, and so a lot of hard work and time went into getting where I’m at right now. To be told you’re the starter, it’s pretty rewarding."
He did what was asked from him in the opener. His Pro Football Focus grade was a strong 74.5.
And most importantly, every snap was clean. The best center is a center you never notice.
"It was amazing," Council said. "He played such a great game."
