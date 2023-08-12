HOW TO HELP
United Way Day of Caring: Volunteer for an area nonprofit during United Way of Morgan County’s Day of Caring on Sept. 12. For a list of projects, visit the United Way of Morgan County’s Facebook page.
Meals on Wheels: Drivers are needed to deliver meals and check on seniors in Morgan County, individuals with disabilities and the homebound in Decatur and Hartselle. To volunteer, visit capna.org/volunteer.
Committee on Church Cooperation: The Committee on Church Cooperation is in need of men's shoes, ladies' shoes sizes 9 and up, socks, underwear, bras and baby diapers, sizes 5 and 6. Bring donations to the CCC, 119 First Ave. N.E., Monday through Thursday, 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m.
Dads on Duty/Moms as Mentors: Decatur City Schools is looking for parents and community members to volunteer at middle schools. Options include greeting children 7:45-8:30 a.m., interacting with them at lunch 11:20 a.m.-12:45 p.m., and helping with dismissal, 3:20-4 p.m. Contact bruce.jones@dcs.edu for more information.
Neighborhood Christian Center: The Neighborhood Christian Center needs canned fruit, peanut butter, Hamburger Helper, boxed potatoes, ketchup, travel deodorant, shampoo, conditioner and toothpaste, and spring and summer clothes for all ages and sizes. Drop off items Monday-Wednesday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., and Thursday, 9 a.m.-noon. 619 Bank St. N.E., Decatur.
Become a Mentor: Shape a child’s life by becoming a mentor with Mosaic Mentoring of North Alabama. Volunteers must be at least 18, have a valid driver’s license, proof of automobile insurance and go through an in-person interview and background check. Call 256-353-0157 for more information.
Senior Companions: Open to individuals 55 and older, the Senior Companions program pairs volunteers with seniors in need of assistance. Participants volunteer 15 to 40 hours each week and earn a tax-free stipend. For more information, visit capna.org/volunteer.
HOW TO GET HELP
Utility assistance: Receive financial assistance with utility bills through the Community Action Partnership of North Alabama's Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program. The service is available to income-eligible households in Morgan, Lawrence, Cullman, Winston and Marion counties. capna.org/energy-assistance.
Committee on Church Cooperation: The CCC offers free groceries to those in need Monday-Thursday from 8:30-11 a.m. and 1-3:30 p.m. The CCC's clothing closet is open Wednesdays for anyone needing free seasonally appropriate clothing. 119 First Ave. N.E., Decatur.
Neighborhood Christian Center: The Neighborhood Christian Center distributes food for individuals and families in need every Monday and Wednesday, 9 a.m.-noon. 619 Bank St. N.E., Decatur.
Mental Health Medical Assistance: The Mental Health Association in Morgan County offers financial assistance for mental health medications. Call 256-353-1160.
Mentoring: Connect your child with an adult mentor through Mosaic Mentoring of North Alabama. To learn more, call 256-353-0157.
