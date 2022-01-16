TUSCALOOSA — Jameson Williams was off to the races the first time he touched the ball, and the second, and the fourth.
Unstoppable? Maybe. Uncatchable? Definitely.
Williams, the Ohio State transfer who brought another speedy playmaker to Tuscaloosa, had three monster plays.
He opened Saturday's game with a 100-yard kickoff return, then added an 81-yard touchdown catch on his second touch and another 83-yard runback in the top-ranked Crimson Tide's 63-14 win over Southern Miss.
“My strategy, every time I get the ball, I’m trying to go to the crib,” Williams said after becoming the first Tide player with two kick return TDs in a game.
Williams and the Crimson Tide (4-0) needed just 14 seconds to put to rest any worries of a letdown against Southern Miss (1-3) after a close win over No. 11 Florida and with No. 13 Ole Miss on deck.
Bryce Young was nearly flawless in throwing for five touchdowns while completing 20 of 22 passes for 313 yards.
Williams, meanwhile, had 258 all-purpose yards on just four touches.
“I call guys like him ... he’s a dog,” Alabama coach Nick Saban said. "He loves playing. He plays hard. He plays fast, and he’s got great speed.
"And I think that's one of the things that we loved about him in getting him here was he complemented our other guys because he gave us a great vertical threat."
The performance was marred only by a third-quarter interception — Young's first of the season — at the goal line when the ball bounced off Williams, who was unstoppable when he caught the ball.
It was business as usual for Bama, win No. 100 in a row over unranked opponents and plenty of playing time for the backups. Just add in a trio of huge plays from the speedster Williams.
The game started with Williams' 100-yard dash shortly after No. 9 Clemson fell to North Carolina State, No. 16 Arkansas beat No. 7 Texas A&M and No. 23 Auburn averted an upset bid by Georgia State.
The Tide wasted not a single play showing this one wasn't going that way.
Williams spun out of the grasp of a defender and raced the remaining 65 yards untouched.
“I just had to hit the hole,” he said, his answers mostly taking less time than his touchdowns. “I knew it was going to be there, I just had to hit it."
