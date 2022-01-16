TUSCALOOSA — Nick Saban thinks it might be time for a reckoning like his father used to deliver with a pounding of his hand on the dinner table.
Sure, Bryce Young threw three touchdown passes and Jase McClellan scored three times to help fuel No. 1 Alabama to a 48-14 rout of FCS Mercer on Saturday.
But it was still a performance that left plenty for the Crimson Tide coach to scowl about and harp on, just as Nick Sr. did at times with his various tasks and chores. Better to learn the lessons from two lopsided wins.
“If you didn't do any of those things right, you were going to do it again,” Saban said. “We might need a little of that somewhere along the line.”
The Tide (2-0) started sluggishly on offense in what amounted to a warmup game before the Southeastern Conference opener at No. 13 Florida, but potentially more notably had star linebacker Will Anderson Jr. leave with a right knee injury.
Saban said Anderson was questionable against the Gators.
Asked to evaluate his offense's first few possessions, Saban said “we stopped ourselves” on four first-half possessions with penalties and dropped passes.
“Well, what’d you think? I mean, it’s kind of a loaded question, isn’t it?” the coach responded to a reporter. “I mean, if it stinks it stinks. It smells bad for everybody. Smell bad for you? Yeah. What do you want me to do, make excuses for them?”
Special teams struck before Young and the offense. Chris Braswell blocked a punt, which McClellan scooped up for a 33-yard touchdown, and the expected rout was on against the Bears (1-1). It just took eight minutes and change.
“We all went up there with the mentality to block it,” McClellan said. “Once that happened it was just scoop and score at that point.”
