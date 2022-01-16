GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Bryce Young heard all about the Swamp. He knew it would be deafening at times and difficult, if not impossible, for a visiting quarterback to communicate.
He also understood the key to handling such a raucous environment: a fast start.
Young’s first college road trip as a starter was a rousing success, a three-touchdown performance that helped top-ranked Alabama beat No. 11 Florida 31-29 in the Southeastern Conference opener for both teams Saturday.
“Crazy atmosphere,” Young said. “Those fans were really loud. We knew it was going to be a hostile environment coming in and they lived up to it for sure.”
The defending national champion Crimson Tide led 21-3 after the first quarter but failed to sustain its momentum and had to stop a botched two-point conversion with 3:10 left to extend its winning streak to 17. Alabama has now won 32 in a row against teams from the SEC’s Eastern Division.
“I think the offense did a great job of answering the bell in the game,” Alabama coach Nick Saban said. “But our team needs to learn to maintain intensity throughout the game. ... We’ve got a lot of good players. We've just got to get them to play a little better.”
Alabama (3-0, 1-0 SEC) has won eight straight in the series, including a wild 52-46 victory in last year's conference title game. The Gators (2-1, 0-1) fell to 0-5 against No. 1-ranked teams at Florida Field.
This one was closer than oddsmakers and just about everyone outside of Gainesville expected, with 14½-point underdog Florida having a chance to tie the game in the closing minutes despite playing without dynamic backup quarterback Anthony Richardson.
Florida had all the momentum late and was in position to pull off a shocker when Dameon Pierce went around the left end from 17 yards out, making it 31-29 in the waning minutes. But fellow running back Malik Davis was stopped short on the conversion after lining up on the wrong side of Jones.
“One thing a lot of teams do is play Alabama, they sometimes don’t think they’re going to win the game maybe,” Florida coach Dan Mullen said. “Our guys certainly expected to win the game and played that way. We did last year. We did this year. I think that’s maybe a big part of it.”
