The International Fertilizer Development Center in Muscle Shoals was created back in 1974 but its connection to the Shoals dates back to the early nitrate plants built on the TVA reservation.
In 1916 Congress passed the National Defense Act, which authorized the construction of two nitrate plants and the building of Wilson Dam in north Alabama at what would come to be known as the Muscle Shoals Reservation.
At the time, the nation’s munitions supply was dependent on nitrate imports from Chile.
With the end of World War I in 1917, the plants fell idle, but the U.S. government wanted to use the plants for fertilizer production.
In 1933, U.S. President Franklin D. Roosevelt implemented the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) Act. When TVA came into being, Muscle Shoals’ nitrate plants were fired up again, and they were used to make fertilizer for private industry. The operation was dubbed the National Fertilizer Development Center (NFDC).
In 1974, the NFDC spun off from TVA and its ideas were transferred to the newly founded International Fertilizer Development Center (IFDC), which got its start as a private nonprofit organization.
In 1977, the IFDC was established as a Public International Organization by presidential decree. It is still headquartered on TVA’s Muscle Shoals reservation.
Statistics from 2016 show that the economic impact of IFDC on the Muscle Shoals economy is estimated to be $21.5 million, and that 70% of the world’s fertilizers were developed in Muscle Shoals.
It’s an amazing story that many who live in the Shoals just don’t appreciate.
Quietly and without a lot of fanfare, the organization’s employees have helped millions of farmers implement agricultural processes that allow them to produce and sell more food. IFDC representatives work with governments, research organizations and institutions, and private sector companies to develop new fertilizers, technologies and farm practices.
That work could take another step forward in 2024 with the addition of an $50 million innovation center.
Outgoing president and CEO Albin Hubscher made the announcement last week when IFDC invited Shoals mayors to come take a tour of the facility. Hubscher said the project would involve renovations to the existing facility as well as new construction. And it would create 100 research jobs.
The goal is to have funding in place so the project could be started, if not completed, in 2024, which marks IFDC’s 50th anniversary.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.