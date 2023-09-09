Mercer Mississippi Football

Ole Miss receivers Ayden Williams, Cayden Lee and Joshua Aka hope the Rebels are smiling after playing Tulane. [THOMAS GRANING/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

 Thomas Graning

NEW ORLEANS — Tulane coach Willie Fritz had an announcement to make as he prepared for a matchup with No. 20 Ole Miss that has become arguably one of the toughest tickets ever for a Green Wave home game.

View our Print Replica

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.