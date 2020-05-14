WASHINGTON — Until now, President Donald Trump and the Republicans could at least try to argue that the nation’s economic collapse was the result of a pandemic. And they could point to relief packages totaling $2.8 trillion.
It’s already a very tough case to make. Trump’s failure to take the crisis seriously early on and his refusal to organize a national strategy for testing, contact tracing and the production of needed health equipment made everything much worse. Polls suggest that the botched response is costing Trump and his party.
But the stakes, both substantive and political, became much higher on Tuesday when House Democrats released a plan, broadly supported by Senate Democrats, to inject $3 trillion more into the economy, largely directed toward those suffering most.
The Democrats’ emphasis is not on more business bailouts but on helping people going hungry, losing their health care, and having trouble paying the rent or student loans. They would also funnel close to a trillion dollars to state and local governments facing mass layoffs as their revenues collapse.
And House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., got an unexpected boost for her aggressive approach on Wednesday from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell. “The scope and speed of this downturn are without modern precedent, significantly worse than any recession since World War II,” Powell said in a speech delivered online.
‘A stronger economy’
In a direct endorsement of bold action, Powell, who was named by Trump, added: “Additional fiscal support could be costly but worth it if it helps avoid long-term economic damage and leaves us with a stronger recovery.” Powell underscored the need to focus on the most vulnerable by noting that “the burden” of the economic collapse “has fallen most heavily on those least able to bear it.”
Contrast this with Monday’s statement from Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky.: “We have not yet felt the urgency of acting immediately.” Those 10 words already seemed out of touch at a moment when some 33 million Americans are out of work, and they look even more tone-deaf in the wake of Powell’s intervention.
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., is not letting a day go by without offering a comparison of Trump and the Republicans to Herbert Hoover, the Depression Era president who was routed by Franklin D. Roosevelt in 1932. Through inaction, Schumer tweeted on Monday, Trump and McConnell “could lead us into a Second Great Depression.”
This is why Republicans won’t get very far with their favorite talking point that Pelosi’s package is just a “liberal wish list,” a phrase invoked as if it were an exorcism.
For one thing, the package doesn’t go far enough for many liberals in Pelosi’s caucus. Reps. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., and Mark Pocan, D-Wis., of the House Progressive Caucus wrote the House leadership to ask for a delay in a vote on the proposal. Jayapal is pushing for federally funding business payrolls, an idea that has also been advanced by Virginia’s Democratic Sen. Mark Warner.
But the larger problem is that vague “liberal wish list” rhetoric is a name-calling exercise designed to avoid taking a stand on specific proposals that appeal well beyond those who call themselves “liberal.”
— Twitter: @EJDionne.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.