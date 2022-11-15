FLORENCE — There is no reset button or start-over option or force quitting.
It was part of a unique analogy Ryan Held offered up when he sat in Saturday’s press conference after North Alabama’s 35-27 loss to Tennessee Tech. Football played on weekends is not a video game. It’s not something that can be done over if the beginning, middle or end of a game isn’t to your liking.
“We go the offseason, we talk about it,” UNA’s interim coach said. “We go through spring ball, we talk about it. Fall camp, you talk about these situational things. Well, this is for real.”
The tough part for the Lions? They haven’t been great at situational football this season, particularly on offense, especially deep in an opponent’s territory. The loss, their eighth straight, only continued to highlight those issues.
UNA (1-9) had seven drives where it at least reached the Tennessee Tech 30-yard line. Three — the Lions’ final two drives of the first half and the first of the second — resulted in touchdowns. Two of which were on plays of more than 30 yards. The other four? A missed field goal attempt after reaching the 29, a turnover on downs upon reaching the 23, a made field goal on getting to the 24 and another made kick after driving all the way down to the 10.
Those first three were UNA’s first three possessions of the day.
“Shoot, coach Held came into the locker room at halftime and said we had almost 300 yards in the first half,” Tight end Corson Swan said. “Two (long) drives in the first two (possessions), we just didn’t score. So, it’s like, man, we’re driving the ball, we’re just not scoring.
“So, I guess you can call that a slow start. But just couldn’t covert in that red zone.”
Therein lies part of the problem. The defense has had its own litany of issues to contend with, mainly keeping other teams out of the end zone. Outside of the first two games, the Lions haven’t held an opponent to fewer than 35 points, and it’s precipitated a need for the offense to score at a more consistent level.
But the lack of capitalizing on the other side of the field has come up in six of the Lions’ seven other losses.
At Chattanooga, there was an interception after getting down to the 19. Against Tarleton State it was the 24. At Kennesaw State, a two-overtime loss, UNA settled for field goals after getting down to the 9 and the 21 before turning the ball over at the 22. There were three more instances against Jacksonville State — an interception at the 26, a turnover on downs after reaching the 4 and a field goal at the 15. The Lions on one drive reached the 26 at Eastern Kentucky but settled for 3 points and then lost a fumble the next week at Central Arkansas after getting to the 25.
“I’m not sure why that is,” Swan said. “I really don’t know.”
Unfortunately, for UNA, there hasn’t been any kind of reset button to hit. There’s only the season finale at Memphis to look forward to.
“I’ve got to continue to look at when we get in the red zone of capitalizing,” Held said. "Where my frustration is we didn’t punt in the game. We just have to get a few more points. When you don’t punt in a college football game, that’s pretty good. We’ve just got to get in those deals where we just have to make a play.
“That’s me learning as a coordinator and stuff, but that’s something we have to get better at. I’ll point the thumb at me on that. I won’t make excuses or have others make excuses for me. I have to continue to get better with that for sure.”
