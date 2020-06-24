WASHINGTON — The president will see you in court.
The Trump Justice Department is seeking an “emergency” court order to stop publication of John Bolton’s critical book after President Donald Trump threatened his former national security adviser with “criminal problems” for divulging classified information.
Also, Trump said he’s getting his lawyers to look into the possibility of suing his niece, Mary Trump, the Daily Beast reported, for violating a nondisclosure agreement by writing a book subtitled “How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man.”
Suing his own niece? Well, this is the man who had to renegotiate a prenup before his wife would move into the White House, The Washington Post’s Mary Jordan reports.
Trump’s campaign also sent a cease-and-desist letter to CNN over a national poll that showed Trump trailing his Democratic opponent Joe Biden by 14 points. (The Fox News poll shows Biden leading by 12.)
Trump had previously threatened to sue Facebook, which this week took down Trump-campaign ads because their use of a Nazi symbol for political prisoners violated Facebook’s “organized violence” policy.
Several weeks ago, Trump threatened to sue his own campaign manager, Brad Parscale, over his uphill reelection fight. (It was later suggested he was only joking.) Trump’s campaign has sued The Post, the New York Times and CNN, and Trump has threatened to sue Nancy Pelosi, Adam Schiff, Robert Mueller and “everyone all over the place” over the Russia probe.
Sue China over virus
Lately he’s been threatening to sue TV stations and a liberal group over ads criticizing his pandemic response. Trump has even threatened to sue China over the coronavirus, and his attorney general, Bill Barr, has threatened to take action against states and municipalities whose pandemic-mitigation orders are too strict. Trump retweeted his son’s proposal that former Trump adviser Michael Flynn, “sue the FBI and it’s [sic] corrupt actors for all they’re worth.” Trump proposed that Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh sue those who accused him of sexual misconduct.
But why stop there? A senior State Department official just quit in protest of Trump’s response to civil rights protests; he’ll have to sue her. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo disparaged Trump’s diplomatic skills, according to Bolton; he must be sued, too. The Supreme Court this week dealt Trump defeats on gay rights (in a decision written by Trump appointee Neil Gorsuch), gun rights and immigration — and Trump declared these “shotgun blasts into the face” of conservatives. He should sue the Supreme Court!
It has the potential to be the reelection message that so far has eluded Trump: Reelect me or I’ll sue you. He can threaten to sue each and every person who votes against him. At this point, it may be his best shot.
This could require filing nearly 100 million lawsuits. That’s a lot of paperwork. But he has appointed a lot of judges. And he has already been on the giving or receiving end of thousands of lawsuits, including his current attempts before the Supreme Court to keep his taxes hidden.
If you can’t beat ’em, sue ’em.
