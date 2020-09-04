reverse head: IN BRIEF
Officials: Man fled
by driving, swimming
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office says deputies pulled an Athens man out of the Elk River on Wednesday after he led authorities on a high-speed pursuit, crashed his vehicle and tried to get away by swimming across the river.
The office charged Chad DeWayne Green, 51, with having outstanding warrants for two counts of third-degree burglary and a misdemeanor charge. Limestone Sheriff's Office spokesman Stephen Young said additional charges were pending. No bond is available on alias warrant arrests.
Young said dispatchers were notified about 1:30 p.m. Wednesday that state troopers were pursuing the suspect on Snake Road in the Clements area with speeds exceeding 120 mph.
The suspect drove the vehicle north to U.S. 72, then west into Lauderdale County, Young said.
After a few minutes, the suspect returned to Limestone County and passed a deputy at a high rate of speed on Lentzville Road. After a brief pursuit, Green wrecked the vehicle at the intersection of Lentzville and Elk River Mills Road.
“He was seen on foot getting into the Elk River and swimming away from deputies about 120 yards out into the water,” Young said in a release.
The sheriff’s office launched two boats from Sportsman’s Park and approached Green, who had found a place he could stand in the river. Green was arrested without incident.
— Michael Wetzel
---
Earthquake on Ala.-Fla.
line causes no damage
BREWTON — No damage was reported after a weak earthquake occurred along the Alabama-Florida line Thursday morning.
The U.S. Geological Survey reported that a magnitude 3.8 quake happened just after 10 a.m. north of Mount Carmel, Florida. The location is a mostly forested area southwest of Brewton, Alabama.
The Escambia County Sheriff's Office said it hadn't gotten any calls about damage, but some area residents reported feeling it in response to a question posed by the area National Weather Service office on its Facebook page.
The quake occurred more than 6 miles beneath the surface, according to the Geological Survey.
---
Missing student's
body found in river
TUSCALOOSA — Authorities on Thursday located the body of a University of Alabama student who had been missing since a boating accident earlier this week.
News outlets reported that the body of Kirsten Jones, 20, was found Thursday morning at the spillway of Oliver Lock and Dam on the Black Warrior River in Tuscaloosa.
Crews located the body with the aid of sonar equipment.
Jones had been missing since Tuesday night, when a boat she was in went over the spillway. Two other people survived.
Jones was from Niceville, Florida.
---
Alabama mayor tests
positive for COVID-19
ENTERPRISE — An Alabama mayor has tested positive for the coronavirus and is currently under quarantine at home.
Enterprise Mayor William Cooper said he was tested as a precaution after a family member tested positive for the virus earlier this week, according to a city news release.
"I am feeling fine," he said Wednesday. "I'm not experiencing any serious symptoms, but I do not want to run the risk of infecting anyone else, so I am staying home as the state health and safety guidelines direct."
Cooper is communicating with his staff and working from home, news outlets report. He plans to be back in City Hall next week.
Cooper will face opponent Bill Baker in an Oct. 6 runoff election for the mayor's position.
— The Associated Press
