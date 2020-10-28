reverse head: IN BRIEF
---
Businessman charged
with murder attempt
ATHENS — An Athens business owner is accused of chasing, ramming and shooting at a customer he thought was trying to steal gas, authorities said.
Phillip Wayne Stewart, 64, of Athens, is charged with attempted murder and shooting into an occupied vehicle, and was released Sunday afternoon from the Limestone County Jail on $60,000 bond, according to the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies responded to a call at about 8:30 Sunday morning involving a vehicle pursuit eastbound on U.S. 72 near West Washington Street, with the driver of the pursuing car ramming another vehicle and firing shots at it, the office said. The pursuit continued into the Athens city limits, and Athens police contacted the victim in a truck at U.S. 72 and Hine Street. The truck had damage to the rear and a bullet hole through the tailgate, the office said, and the victim told police the driver of the other car had chased him from S&Z Grocery on U.S. 72.
The office said deputies contacted Stewart at S&Z and saw front-end damage to his Chevrolet Malibu, and Stewart, who owns the business, told deputies he chased and shot at the victim because he had stolen gas. Investigators are reviewing evidence to determine whether the victim was stealing gas.
— Marian Accardi
---
Nominate someone
who serves others
The Decatur Daily is seeking nominations for the 2020 Volunteer of the Year and Good Deeds Person of the Year.
The nominee must be a Lawrence, Limestone or Morgan County resident who has made an impact on the community. It can be someone well-known or someone whose efforts have gone unheralded.
To nominate an individual, email cgodbey@decaturdaily.com.
Provide a description of the person’s efforts and contact information for you and the nominee.
Nominations are due by Dec. 1.
---
Christmas Tour
to be held virtually
The Historic Decatur Christmas Tour, which offers visitors a peek inside homes decorated for the holidays in Old Decatur and Albany, will go virtual this year due to the coronavirus.
Instead of an in-person event, two families in historic Decatur will offer virtual tours of their homes Dec. 12. Participating sites include the Gunter-Hutchings House, 643 Jackson St. S.E., and the Echols-Chenault House, 417 Line St. N.E. The tour also will feature a slideshow of photographs of the Gray House, 1038 Jackson St. S.E., which is undergoing a restoration.
Outdoor sites include Frazier Park and Bank Street Green in Old Decatur, the Delano Park Rose Garden in Albany and the Decatur Historic Cemetery. Decaturchristmastour.com.
---
Princess schedules
November movies
The Princess Theatre’s film series for November will feature family-friendly animated films, comedies, dramas and holiday movies.
The lineup includes “Coco” on Nov. 2 at 7 p.m., “When Harry Met Sally” on Nov. 4 at 7 p.m., “Up” on Nov. 8 at 2 and 7 p.m., “The Shawshank Redemption” on Nov. 11 at 7 p.m., “Planes, Trains and Automobiles” on Nov. 13 at 7 p.m., “Mean Girls” on Nov. 14 at 2 and 7 p.m., “Toy Story” on Nov. 15 at 2 and 7 p.m., “Crazy Rich Asians” on Nov. 18 at 7 p.m., “Steel Magnolias” on Nov. 20 at 2 and 7 p.m., “Christmas in Connecticut” on Nov. 22 at 2 and 7 p.m., and “Home for the Holidays” on Nov. 25 at 7 p.m.
Tickets cost $7 for adults and $5 for students and seniors. princesstheatre.org.
— Catherine Godbey
