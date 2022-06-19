reverse head: IN BRIEF
Decatur council OKs
Juneteenth holiday
During a called meeting Friday, the Decatur City Council approved Monday as a city holiday in honor of the Juneteenth celebration.
All city offices will be closed for the holiday. The City Council also moved its meeting scheduled for the holiday to Tuesday. The work session starts at 9:30 a.m. with the meeting to follow at 10 in the council chambers of Decatur City Hall.
There will be no changes to Decatur's recycling or garbage collection. The Morgan County Regional Landfill will maintain its normal operating hours for Monday.
Chief Finance Officer Kyle Demeester said the financial impact of the additional holiday is equivalent to what the city spends on a typical holiday for employees, not including overtime.
For example, Demeester said Memorial Day cost $183,000, including benefits. Overtime is also not included in this expense.
Juneteenth recognizes the day in 1865 when 250,000 slaves in Texas learned of their freedom — two-and-a-half years after the Emancipation Proclamation.
Last year, President Joe Biden signed legislation making Juneteenth a federal holiday, recognizing the end of slavery. Gov. Kay Ivey recently issued an executive order setting Monday as a Juneteenth holiday for state workers this year in Alabama. State offices will be closed Monday.
Council President Jacob Ladner said the council has discussed following the state's lead on whether or not Juneteenth becomes an annual holiday for the city.
— Bayne Hughes
--
Athens Fire Chief
Al Hogan resigns
Athens Fire and Rescue Chief Al Hogan has submitted his resignation, and Athens Mayor Ronnie Marks said the resignation will be effective at the end of July.
The city has not released any further information and no reason has been given for Hogan’s resignation.
--
Lindsay Lane widening
project to start July 11
ATHENS — A project to widen both sides of Lindsay Lane in Athens from Strain Road East to Indian Trace Road is expected to start July 11, weather permitting.
The project is expected to be completed by the end of November, depending on the weather. The $2,014,464 project will be funded by the city’s capital infrastructure and alcohol funds.
Letters about the project were mailed to residents whose driveways are located within the project area by the Public Works Department.
— Erica Smith
--
Lewis named president
of Calhoun Foundation
Huntsville businesswoman Kim Lewis has been named president of the Calhoun College Foundation’s board of directors, becoming the first Black person to serve in the role.
Lewis succeeds outgoing President Rex Cheatham.
Anita Walden, vice president and chief nursing officer of Decatur Morgan Hospital, was named vice president of the foundation board.
A Calhoun graduate, Lewis is co-founder and chief executive officer of ProjectXYZ, a company that provide support services such as engineering, logistics, technology, manufacturing, alternative energy and international foreign military sales.
— Bayne Hughes
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.