After canceling in-person events for the past year and a half, the Decatur Morgan Hospital Foundation will hold an in-person Gala in December.
The 37th annual Gala will honor Caddell-Grisham Award recipients state Sen. Arthur Orr and Chief Nursing Officer Anita Walden. The award honors individuals who exemplify the spirit of service and leadership to the community and hospital.
Unlike past galas, which featured an evening event, Gala 37 will include an Honorees Luncheon on Dec. 10 at 11:30 a.m. and a Grand Affair on Dec. 10 at 7 p.m. Both events will take place at Ingalls Harbor.
The luncheon will feature speeches from Orr and Walden. The nighttime event will include music from As Is, food stations and videos of the honorees. The Gala’s art auction will kick off during the luncheon and conclude that night. Both attendees and non-attendees will be able to bid on the pieces virtually.
Tickets to the luncheon and the evening event cost $350 per couple.
Proceeds will benefit Decatur Morgan Hospital’s Women’s and Children’s Services.
The Gala is the first in-person event for foundation, which canceled the Dragon Boat Festival in 2020 and 2021, held a virtual Power of Pink Walk in 2020 and 2021, and hosted a virtual art auction for the Gala in 2020.
— Catherine Godbey
Mazda to build CX-50
crossover in Limestone
Mazda will build the CX-50 midsize crossover SUV at the Mazda Toyota Manufacturing plant in Huntsville-annexed Limestone County, and production will start in January, the company said Thursday.
The CX-50 is part of plan to expand Mazda's SUV lineup starting in 2022. It also plans the CX-70 and CX-90, which will be larger SUVs. The company had said previously it would build an SUV at the Limestone plant but had not identified it. The plant started production last week on Toyota's Corolla Cross.
“Mazda Toyota Manufacturing shares the excitement of this first announcement about the new Mazda CX-50. Pre-production is progressing on schedule, and we look forward to the start of production early next year,” said MTM President Masashi Aihara.
— Erica Smith
DU water installation
to impact Chapel Hill
Decatur Utilities will install water service today at 2224 Chapel Hill Road S.W., impacting traffic flow through the area.
The work will begin at 8 a.m. and end at about 3 p.m. During this time, traffic flow will be merged into one lane. Flaggers will be alternating traffic.
— Bayne Hughes
Inside lane closures
planned for US 231
The Alabama Department of Transportation advises motorists to expect closure of the inside southbound lane of U.S. 231 at the bridges between Lacey’s Spring and Morgan City during daylight hours Mondays through Saturdays for the next four weeks, weather permitting.
The contractor will be completing final grading work under the bridges beginning Monday.
— Staff reports
